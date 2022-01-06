JCP recommends elevation of Justice Ayesha as SC judge

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended elevation of Justice Ayesha A. Malik of Lahore High Court as the Supreme Court judge.

Justice Ayesha would be the country’s first-ever woman judge to sit on the apex court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed chaired the JCP meeting and participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Attorney General for Pakistan and others.

Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation was approved by a majority of five votes against four. Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP recommends for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

Later, Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem while talking to journalists after the meeting, stated that the Judicial Commission had made a historic decision.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a woman was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, he added.

He said four members opposed the elevation of Justice Ayesha, while Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani, Law Minister and Attorney General supported the decision.

To a question about the opinion of Pakistan Bar Council regarding principles of seniority, the minister said the Supreme Court decisions were available in that regard where it had made it clear that the seniority principle was not absolute on the appointment of a High Court judge in the Supreme Court.