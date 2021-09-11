JCPOA and global disarray

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mikhail Ulyanov has said on Friday that Russia will vote against a draft resolution condemning Iran if it is put to the vote at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to reports, Mikhail Ulyanov posted at his twitter handle that there should be no illusion. If a draft resolution on Iran is tabled in the IAEA Board of Governors, Russia will vote against it. He further said that a resolution would be not only senseless but extremely detrimental and the European Nations must count on diplomacy.

The United States and Iran were in indirect negotiations regarding the restoration of the Nuclear deal with the assistance of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna since April. The indirect talks struck a pause due to the formulation of a new elected government of President Ebrahim Raisi in Iran. According to reports, the new Raisi government offered great resistance to IAEA’s inspectors in performing their jobs at Iranian Nuclear sites. Director General IAEA, Rafael Grossi warned the western powers that the Raisi government in Iran had made it impossible for IAEA’s inspectors to oversee the Iranian nuclear program. After Grossi’s revelation, the EU nations decided to censure Iran for its hardline behavior during the meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors next week. Russia and China played a balancing role and urged the EU nations to use diplomacy and avoid provocation if they desire to engage Tehran in positive negotiations.

In fact, former US President, Donald Trump, took a movement in scrapping the Iran Nuclear deal during May 2018, however, it would take years to patch the scratches of JCPOA by the Trump’s successors. Presently, Iranian government has told the European nations to wait for three more months for restoration of talks on the nuclear deal for its preparation, but the EU and IAEA are in serious urgency because the data of monitoring cameras are running out for replacement. The situation is interesting; however, the EU and the US can’t do anything except curse Donald Trump.