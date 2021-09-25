JCPOA and Raisi’s Doctrine

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hussein Amir Abdollahiyan has said that Iran will very soon return to negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna. According to him, Tehran is currently reviewing the files on the Vienna talks and the talks between Iran and the 4 + 1 countries will resume shortly. He said that Iran has not seen even a fraction of positive steps from the US administration over the past months. According to him, Iran will return to the negotiating table one way or another. Iranian Foreign Minister said that President Joe Biden criticized former US President Trump for his attitude towards Iran, but at the same time all the sanctions that Trump imposed on the Iranian people are carefully continued under Biden.

The 2015 JCPOA was unilaterally abandoned by the then-US President Donald Trump and reinstated tough sanctions against Tehran in May 2018. Whereas incumbent US President Joe Biden vowed to restore JCPOA after assuming office and indirect talks between the United States and Iran were initiated through facilitation of EU member states of JCPOA. According to EU and Russian Diplomats in Vienna, the indirect talks have accomplished 90 percent of the work of negotiations regarding restoration of the Iran Nuclear deal, the talks were temporarily halted after completion of six rounds in June 2021.

Currently, the two sides have shown willingness to restore talks but there are some hindrances in resumption of the indirect talks between the United States and Iran. The current Iranian government is not satisfied with negotiations held by the Rouhani regime and the government of President Ebrahim Raisi wants to renegotiate some aspects which have been settled down by the previous Iranian Negotiators. While Biden’s team is yet not ready to honor Raisi’s desire. The US government has signaled that it may abandon the efforts for restoration of the Iran nuclear deal if it perceives that the Iranian Nuclear program has crossed the stage which leads to the formation of a nuclear weapon. Although both sides are using their cards carefully, neither side is sure of its victory in this match.