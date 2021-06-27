JCPOA and US-Iran politics

United States and Iran have engaged in indirect talks on restoration of JCPOA in Vienna during recent months. Both sides are in efforts to get more and give less to its adversary and the technical nature of the deal has coupled with the political dimension of the agreement. Currently, the Biden administration is considering lifting sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader as part of negotiations for revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. The sanctions were imposed on Iranian Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and officials appointed by him by the Trump administration after an American drone was shot down by Iranian forces. The sanction banned the Ayatollah from travel to the United States or any financial transactions with US companies. The sanctions are almost symbolic, as the supreme leader does not travel abroad, and he and his family have no assets in the United States.

According to reports, the Biden administration has urged Iran for an engagement in follow-on talks to expand the provisions/ add additional elements in the existing JCPOA, but Iran has virtually ruled out the possibility and informed the United States that it is only interested in restoring the 2015 Nuclear deal. On the other side Iranian negotiators are urging America to lift all sanctions imposed against Iran whereas US officials had indicated that some sanctions imposed by the Trump administration will remain in place if they are not inconsistent with the JCPOA.

Iranian side wants a guarantee from the United States that the deal will not be scratched by the US side again in future, whereas American team did not give any such guarantee by saying that under the US political system, it is quite possible.

As far as the sanctions on Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are concerned, these are of symbolic nature but have political impact. Sanctions do not have any material effect but Iranian regime takes it as unpleasant / undesirable and wants to remove these from the United States but at the same time they are not ready to give in a huge price for removal of these sanctions. According to reports, US and Iranian negotiators at Vienna had already discussed the topic, both sides have political pores and coins of this move and their future discourse would be evident in the next round of talks at Vienna.