JCSC Chairman lauds efforts of armed forces in confronting security challenges

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, addressed the participants of 53rd PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore today.

According to ISPR, the Chairman JCSC highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in amicably confronting multifaceted traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The Chairman JCSC appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy as a combat ready force; that has always lived up to the expectations of nation to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

He underscored that Pakistan Navy has a proud history of valour and sacrifices for the motherland.

Earlier upon arrival, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood.

The CJCSC also laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.