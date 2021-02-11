JCSC discuss situation of IIOJK, agree to provide incessant support

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: On Thursday, meeting of Joint Chief of Staff Committee was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Nadeem Raza, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee presided over the meeting, ISPR revealed.

During the meeting discussed the critical challenges emerging regional geo-strategic environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies / doctrines and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

Regarding the efforts of National Command and Operation Centre’ (NCOC) in containing COVID-19, the participants also dilated upon latest situation of COVID-19 and praised services of ‘National Command and Operation Centre’ (NCOC) which was established to synergize and articulate unified national effort for containment of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the forum analyzed the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the press release of ISPR the forum discussed the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ & K) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of Armed Forces to respond to entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with comprehensive security strategy. The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in fight against terrorism, the ISPR press release cited.

During the meeting the Chairman JCSC lauded the unity of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defense and security challenges.

The meeting was attended by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.