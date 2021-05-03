Jehangir Tareen, son get extension in interim bail till May 19

LAHORE (APP): Prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, on Monday got extension in their interim bail from two courts in three cases registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with sugar scam.

Earlier, the two along with their counsel appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain on expiry of their interim bail.

A deputy director of FIA told the court that statements of co-accused were still to be recorded, whereas some record was awaited from bank yet. He submitted that investigation would be completed as soon as bank record was received.

However, counsel for petitioners stated that Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh had been recently made part of the investigation team but he had not yet summoned Jehangir Tareen. He assured that Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen would appear immediately on being summoned as they did not want investigations to be delayed.

However, the court observed that the responsibility lies on shoulder of investigation officer of the agency.

The court remarked that it had sought the inquiry report on last hearing. It further expressed annoyance after the authorities failed to submit the inquiry report. The court directed for submitting the report on next date of hearing, adding that strict action would be taken in case of failure.

The court directed for completing the investigations and extended interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till May 19 in two cases.

Meanwhile, a special court of banking offence also extended interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till May 19 in connection with another case registered with sugar scam.

The counsel for petitioners argued before the court that Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh had been made part of the investigation team recently and his clients wanted to appear before him.

He submitted that the case of the agency had many faults, whereas, it had raised objection on jurisdiction of the court.

He claimed that this case should be discharged as it it did not fall within jurisdiction of any court

Later, the court adjourned interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till May 19, besides directing parties to come prepared on next hearing as the case might not be adjourned on next hearing.

The FIA had registered a total of three FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and others under charges of money laundering, misappropriation of shareholders money and fraud in the sugar scam.

Two FIRs were registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In third case, it was alleged that accused Tareen fraudulently misappropriated money of shareholders after his company (JDW group) transferred Rs 3.14 billion to an associated private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIR stated that the private company is owned by his sons and close relatives.