Jehlum Valley: At least five killed in flash flood

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as five people, including three women, were killed and various injured after a flash floods swept away houses in Ghail Gabbra area of Chinnari in Jehlum Valley.

According to report, the cloudburst triggered flashflood in Orrni Bin Dabbar Dhok which disrupted whole communication system in the area.

The district administration after a successful rescue operation recovered all five dead bodies while local people are being shifted to nearest safe areas. Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.