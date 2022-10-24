Jemima’s film bags best comedy award at Rome Festival

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jemima Khan’s romantic-comedy movie ‘What’s Love Got to Do with it’ featuring Indian British and Pakistani actors including Liliy James, Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Shekhar Kapoor Shabana Azmi, and Sajal Aly, won the Best Comedy award at the Rome Film Festival.

Former wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Khan, the co-producer and writer of the award-winning film, took to her Instagram posing with the trophy and humbly wrote: “We won (the trophy) for Best Comedy at The Rome Film Festival for our film, which I wrote and produced.” She thanked the cast and the crew who helped her to make this movie instant hit.

She can be seen dressed in a white dress and holding the trophy with excitement.

She shared some photos from the award show along with the director Shekhar Kapoor and rest of the cast.

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly was overjoyed to learn of this achievement and she quickly reposted that news on her Instagram stories.

The comment section was filled with applause and different celebrities congratulated including Fatima Bhutto congratulated the team.

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is a British cross-cultural romantic comedy film set in London and in Pakistani city Lahore. The film portrays romance in the middle of a dynamic and diverse cultural representation.

Fans are eagerly waiting for its Netflix release.