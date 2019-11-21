Jennifer Aniston breaks down as she bids adieu to her friends in LA

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston is making headlines again leaving all of us fretting as she was spotted exiting a restaurant on the verge of breakdown.

The Murder Mystery star left quite a number of her fans anxious and concerned after she was papped at a night out in Los Angeles with an expression that showed that she may be close to breaking down.

The 50-year-old Friends star made her way to the vehicle with a gloomy mood as she exited a restaurant and attempted to hug her buddies goodbye but was not successful in letting out a smile.

The photos making rounds on the internet and entertainment portals show the actor on the verge of tears, seemingly upset about bidding adieu to her friends.

Jennifer donned a stylish top with a jacket and skinny jeans, and a necklace.

Meanwhile on the work front, the diva is currently making waves with her comeback on small screens with The Morning Show alongside her Friends costar Reese Witherspoon.