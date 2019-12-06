Jennifer Aniston’s family believed she will ‘never make a dime’

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston is undeniably one of the most adored stars in Hollywood who also enjoys a colossal fan base.

However, the path to success and fame was not all roses for the Friends actor as she recently revealed the complete lack of faith her family had in her about her being big in Hollywood.

The beauty queen who featured on People’s cover of their People of the Yearissue unveiled a startling detail about her family saying she would “not make a dime.”

“And then Friends came. If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never… you’ll never make a dime’. Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way. God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes,” she said.

She went on to further narrate the struggling relationship she had with her family during her youth which was the most difficult thing for her.

The actor had earlier also spoken of the relationship she shares with her mother Nancy Dow as she told Elle in 208: “She was from this world of, ‘Honey, take better care of yourself,’ or ‘Honey, put your face on,’ or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood.”

“My mom said those things because she really loved me. It wasn’t her trying to be a [expletive] or knowing she would be making some deep wounds that I would then spend a lot of money to undo. She did it because that was what she grew up with,” she added.

The actor is currently surging to the top and delving into the fame and glory with her return on the small screens with The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon.