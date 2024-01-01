Jennifer Lawrence shows her support for Kamala Harris

(Web Desk) : The actor, 34, showed her support for democratic nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz during a recent interview.

Sharing the reasons behind her decision, Lawrence told People magazine that “abortion is on the ballot.” She praised the policies of the current Vice President, who has backed legislation that would protect reproductive rights across the US as Roe v Wade did before it was overturned in 2022.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights,” Lawrence said.

“That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

Lawrence isn’t the first celebrity to endorse Harris and Walz. Immediately after the presidential debate between Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump on September 10, pop star Taylor Swift revealed who she’s voting for.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the “Fortnight” singer wrote on Instagram.