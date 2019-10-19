Jennifer Lawrence’s rehearsal dinner graced by Hollywood A-listers ahead of wedding

NEW YORK (Web Desk): Jennifer Lawrence, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars, is getting ready for the next chapter in her life as the time for her to walk down the aisle to Cooke Maroney is almost here, with photos of her rehearsal dinner going viral.

The 29-year-old Academy Award winning actor, ahead of her wedding with Cooke Maroney has taken social media and entertainment portals by storm, following their lavish rehearsal dinner.

As the Silver Linings Playbook actor gets ready to say ‘I do’, it appears that several of Hollywood’s finest stars are touching down in Newport, Rhode Island to witness the matrimonial union of the two stars.

Amongst those that were spotted arriving for the duo’s wedding were Adele, Kris Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Cameron Diaz, Nichole Ritchie and Joel Madden.

The actor will exchange vows with the art gallery director at Belcourt of Newport on Saturday night.

TMZ reported that the wedding is expected to offer a fulfilling menu comprising of hors d’oeuvres and a variety of dessert options.

The duo is tying the knot after less than a year of dating.