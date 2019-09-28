Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will play the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

The pop stars and the NFL confirmed the news via social media on Thursday afternoon.

“This is happening. 02.02.20,” J.Lo, 50, tweeted.

While Shakira, 42, wrote, “Get ready 02.02.20.”

A source tells Page Six that Pepsi and the NFL collaborated with Roc Nation to put the J.Lo-Shakira act together.

Earlier this month, Lopez addressed rumors she would be performing during the halftime show on “Today.”

“I don’t know. I don’t yet, we will see,” Lopez explained. “It’s something obviously that I would love to do. It would be an honor to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it.”

Last year, Lopez and now-fiancé Alex Rodriguez celebrated their one-year anniversary together at the Super Bowl at a dinner with their kids.

Courtesy: (pagesix.com)