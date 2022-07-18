Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie knot 18 years after first romance fails

LAS VEGAS (AFP): Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance failed, court records showed.

The couple tied the knot Saturday, according to a marriage license they filed in Clark County, Nevada, that was seen by AFP.

It lists the parties to the nuptials as Affleck, Benjamin Geza and Lopez, Jennifer and gives the latter’s “new name” as Affleck, Jennifer.

The pair first met on the set of the widely panned movie “Gigli” in 2002.

They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

“Bennifer” — the couple’s public nickname from their first highly publicized relationship — set the internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating. Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, announced their engagement in April.

This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck. Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.