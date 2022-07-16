Jennifer Lopez draws attention to breath-taking physique in hourclassy sportswear

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: The 52 years old American singer, dancer and actor was seen arriving at her dance studio and all eyes were set on her sportswear which complimented her hourglass figure.

J LO decided to slay with her all-black look consisting of a black long-sleeved crop top, matching stretch trousers, and a matching pair of Nike sneakers. She had her gorgeous blonde hair tied in a ponytail and wore a pair of sunglasses and silver hoops along with a white handbag.

What intrigues the fans is how can 52 years old and a mother of 2, maintain such a mouth-watering physique and dazzling beauty.

Parker actress revealed the answers to these questions in her “on the JLo” newsletter that it’s all about because of a good night’s sleep.

She says “We don’t value sleep. We value grinding and working hard – and admittedly, nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me,” she further said “I’ve found, however, that sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there. It’s one of the tenets of JLo Beauty and part of my 5S’s: Sunscreen, Serum, Supplements, (vivir) Sano and SLEEP!”

“Getting at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night can be a game changer,” Lopez noted.