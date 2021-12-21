Jens proposes to convene a meeting of NATO-Russia council

BRUSSELS (TASS): NATO invites the Russian Federation to hold a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council (RNC) in early 2022 to discuss the situation in Ukraine. This was stated on Tuesday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a briefing in Brussels following a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Chuke. At the same time, he stressed that NATO will never compromise with Russia on the right of Ukraine “to choose its own path” and to claim membership in the alliance, as well as on the right of NATO states to defend the rest of the alliance.

“We are ready for dialogue with Russia. I intend to convene a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council ear-ly next year to sit down and discuss these serious issues [on the situation around Ukraine],” Stoltenberg said.

“NATO will never compromise with Russia on enlargement, the sovereign right of European countries, and this concerns Ukraine, to choose its own path, as well as the right of NATO states to defend the entire alliance,” he said, answering a question about Russian proposals on security guarantees in Europe. He denied Western media reports about the emergence of sharp disagreements between the countries of the alliance on the issue of further relations with Russia and about the Russian initiative to discuss with the alliance legally binding guarantees of security in Europe.

“The NATO countries have a common position and a common approach to Russia. It is based on deterrence and defense, as well as a willingness to defend each other, but we are also open to dialogue,” Stolten-berg said when asked about NATO’s response to the Russian initiative. He reiterated that NATO “considers dialogue especially important in such difficult times as now, when it is necessary to sit down and discuss reducing tensions.”

“However, any dialogue with Russia must respect the key principles and documents on which peace in Europe has been based for decades, and respond to NATO’s concerns,” he said.

Earlier, Stoltenberg confirmed receipt of Russian proposals for security guarantees in Europe, and said that the alliance would analyze them.