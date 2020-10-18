Jeremy Jackson’s ex-wife Loni Willison, is homeless, living on the streets of Venice Beach

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson’s ex-wife is reportedly homeless and is forced to live on the streets. The former fitness star was wife to Jeremy Jackson but they got divorced. She was recently spotted living on the streets of Venice Beach, after vanishing from the public eye two years ago. The former fitness model, 37 is suffering from poverty and an addiction to crystal meth and various mental health issues.

While talking to the local media, Loni Willison said that, she is doing fine. She said that no one has contacted her in recent years. Willison said, ‘I haven’t spoken to Jeremy. I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine. I don’t want anyone to help me.’ She insisted to The Sun that she ‘can live on her own’ and that she has ‘everything she needs right here’ in Venice due to the area’s wealthy nature. Currently she carries all her belongings in a shopping cart.

Loni also said that, “I haven’t got a cell phone. I’ve got food and I’ve got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there’s food in the bins and near the stores. There’s lots here”.

Loni, who was once the face of the cover of Australia’s Glam Fit magazine, looked to be missing numerous teeth and had her hair styled into a pixie cut and dyed pink.

The media reported, she packed her cart to the brim with various pieces of clothing, as well as some other items that caught her fancy while rummaging through nearby trash bins.

Loni said that, “Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me.” Loni explained that her unfortunate path to homelessness began in 2016 when she lost her job as an assistant at a cosmetic surgery center in LA.

She then claimed that she worked for a short time for a realtor who refused to pay her, which only added to her financial, mental, and emotional turmoil.

Later Loni Willison also began suffering from a more and more severe mental illness that led to her convincing herself that she was being tortured in her apartment with electricity. Unable to pay her bills or hold down a job, Loni, eventually, was evicted from her West Hollywood apartment and forced to live on the streets.

Loni added that she lost two jobs and everything crumbled. It’s been two years, I’ve been on the streets since,’ she revealed. Her hardships all occurred years after her divorce from Jeremy, which was finalized in 2014.