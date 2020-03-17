JERUSALEM President Reuven Rivlin tasks Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz with forming a government in a ceremony at the President's Residence on March 16, 2020.

JERUSALEM: President Reuven Rivlin tasks Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz with forming a government in a ceremony at the President’s Residence on March 16, 2020.

The Frontier Post / March 17, 2020
Posted in