Jewish Agency to work in UAE

ABU DHABI (Agencies): Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog said Tuesday that his quasi-governmental agency — along with the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod — will invest in Jewish education in the United Arab Emirates, as the Gulf nation’s ties with Israel warm after normalization was announced last month.

Estimates of how many Jews currently live in the UAE range from the low hundreds to 1,500, mostly foreign nationals who are in the county on business.

In coordination with the local Jewish community, the organizations will work on establishing “Jewish education, preserving Jewish identity, community life, summer camps and will consider sending an emissary,” Herzog tweeted, thanking Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, the chief rabbi of the community, for his “cooperation and for writing another chapter in the history of the Jewish people.”

The Jewish Agency said in a statement that “a special joint team from The Jewish Agency, Keren Hayesod and the Jewish Federations of North America will be established in the coming days to work with the Chief Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates to determine the needs of the Jewish community in the region.”

“The Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates totals over 1,000 members, centered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” the statement said. “It’s the first new Jewish community that’s being built in the Arab world in centuries and is comprised of Jews coming from all over the globe, including: Europe, North America, South Africa and the Arab world. Community members work in a variety of fields, serving as teachers, technicians, software developers, nurses and businesspeople.”

On Tuesday a rare prayer minyan was held in Abu Dhabi by a group of Jews living in Dubai who had come to the Emirati capital especially for the historic visit of a joint US-Israel delegation that arrived to lay the groundwork for a normalization treaty with Israel.