Jewish fanatics again invaded the mosque “Al-Aqsa”

JERUSALEM (AA): Fanatical Jews, accompanied by Israeli police officers, continue to invade the territory of the Islamic shrine – the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Fanatics entered the territory of the shrine of Islam after the Israeli police forcibly dispersed the Palestinians.

Israeli police said that before the Jewish invasion, “hundreds of masked Pal-estinians began collecting stones.” The police atte-mpted to disperse the Pale-stinians to ensure the safety of the Jewish settlers.

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli police invaded the Al-Aqsa mosque after morning prayers. Israeli police entered the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem after morning prayers to disperse Palestinians waiting in front of the Qibla mosque.

The police used force against Palestinians who refused to leave the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamas held Israel responsible for the consequences of the recent events at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line for us, and the occupiers bear responsibility for the attacks on believers,” follows from the message of the Palestinian movement.

Hamas stressed that Israel is also responsible for all the negative consequences of the provocations and invasions of fanatical Jews against the Islamic shrine.

This situation provokes the feelings of the Palestinian people and all Muslims, the report said.

“The Palestinian people will continue to oppose the occupiers and their crimes on all platforms and thwart the evil plans, no matter what the cost,” Hamas assured.

