JI agrees to change in route for ‘Haq Do Balochistan March’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Following successful negotiations between the Punjab government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the route for the ongoing ‘Haq Do Balochistan March’ has been revised to ensure a peaceful continuation of the protest.

Instead of continuing toward Islamabad from Mansoorah, the march participants will now head to the Lahore Press Club.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JI leaders will travel to Islamabad to negotiate the movement’s demands with the federal government.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, along with Law Minister Sohaib Bharth and Khawaja Salman Rafique, represented the provincial government on the second day of talks. Jamaat-e-Islami was represented by Liaqat Baloch, Ameer ul Azeem, and Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb praised JI for its constructive and peaceful approach. She confirmed that a clear plan had been agreed upon, ensuring the protection of all democratic and constitutional rights of the protesters.

She further stated that the Punjab government would fully host and facilitate the participants of the march, emphasising it as both a moral and constitutional responsibility.

Liaqat Baloch, JI’s deputy chief, announced that an eight-member delegation led by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch would travel to Islamabad. He noted that the federal government had formed a committee for negotiations at the request of the Punjab Chief Minister, and a formal statement would be issued following those talks.

Baloch described the march as a symbol of political, democratic, and peaceful resistance. Despite facing hurdles en route, the participants remained calm and committed to nonviolence. He added that while police had surrounded Mansoorah, the leadership chose dialogue over escalation, prioritising the core issues.

He confirmed that the talks had made progress and expressed hope that negotiations in Islamabad would bring meaningful results for the people of Balochistan.