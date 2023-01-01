JI Amir Sirajul Haq survives suicide blast in Zhob

F.P. Report

ZHOB: A man was killed and six others were injured in a tragic incident of a suicide attack near Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq’s cavalcade in Zhob on Friday.

According to police, Mr Haq remained safe during the blast. The JI chief was scheduled to deliver a speech in Zhob.

The sources divulged Mr Haq reached the police line safely, adding the JI’s convoy was entering Zhob from Quetta.

Mr Haq arrived in Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob, where his political gathering was today. JI spokesperson Faisal Sharif said in a video message that when he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up.

Sources privy to the development said the body of the attacker was taken to the civil hospital, while six injured people were shifted to a civil hospital. Two children are also among the injured.

This is a developing story

Courtesy: (Dunyanews)