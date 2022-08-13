F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Veteran leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Saturday announced party candidates for four different vacant constituencies’ across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the forthcoming By-election on National Assembly seats here on Saturday.

He said in a press statement issued here, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim said that Haji Muhammad Aslam would be Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate for the by-elections from NA-31 Peshawar, Abdul Wasi Jamaat-e-Islami candidate from NA-22 Mardan, Mujibur Rahman Advocate Jamaat-e-Islami would be candidate from NA-24 Charsadda and Malik Sher Muhammad would be Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate from NA-45 Kurram.

Filling of nomination papers for NA-31

Vacant seat of Constituency NA-31 of National Assembly from Peshawar candidates of various political parties are continuing to submit nomination papers for vacant seats, an official of the Election Commission said here Saturday.

The official disclosed that on behalf of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Haji Shaukat Ali has submitted the papers.

This seat has become vacant after the acceptance of the resignation of Shaukat Ali, a member of the National Assembly of PTI.

Election Commission is conducting by-elections on NA-31 on September 25.

August 13 fixed for NA by-election nomination papers submission: ECP

PESHAWAR (APP): Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced August 13 fixed for nomination papers submission for the vacant seats of four National Assembly seats from the province.

Polling would be held on September 25, 2022 in the constituencies included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram.

According to the election schedule, the returning officers had issued a public notice that nomination papers would be submitted from August 10 to August 13.

The names of the candidates would be published on 14 August and the nomination papers would be scrutinized till August 17.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of documents by the returning officers would be submitted till August 20 and the tribunal will decide on these appeals by August 25.

The revised list of candidates would be released on August 26 and candidates will be able to withdraw their papers by August 27.

The election symbols would be allotted to candidates on August 29. Returning Officer (Provincial Election Commissioner) has fixed the date of August 13 for PTI’s preferred list of candidates for women’s reserved seat and the final list would be issued on August 29.

It is worth mentioning here that the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs out of a total 131.

It is to be recalled the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded. (APP)