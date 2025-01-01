JI announces country-wide shutter down strike on April 22

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced country-wide shutter down strike on April 22 to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine

Addressing Gaza solidarity march in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem said that countries like South Africa and Ireland are standing in front against the Zionist forces.

“But when those who watch the spectacle become the spectacle themselves, who will come to their aid? The mask has come off the face of the West, the imperialist mind has become clear, and the conscientious people living in the West have stood up against them.,” the JI chief added.

He said that there will be a nationwide shutter-down strike on April 22 to show solidarity with the Palestinians. “Everything (every shop) will be closed on April 22,” Hafiz Naeem said.

The JI also announced to a solidarity marches in Multan and Islamabad on April 18 and 20 respectively.

He said said that Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades have thwarted Israeli technology. Hafiz Naeem said that the United Nations Charter has been flouted as genocide of the Palestinians has been done for the past many years.