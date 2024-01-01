JI announces ‘Haq do Awaam ko’ movement

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamat-i-Islami emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Wednesday announced to start “Haq do Awaam ko” movement. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the JI chief said that his party would start a “historical sit-in” the capital against the government to raise voice for a common man who, he said, was suffering the most from recently passed budget. He said that the JI would lodge its protest alone as other parties were full of deep splits.

He censured the government for oppressing the salaries class in the budget. “I want to ask Shehbaz Sharif why he hasn’t imposed taxes on landlords. We want to ask you why you aren’t blocking the SIMs of landlords and only blocking those of masses,” he bemoaned. He lamented that people were giving taxes on everything, adding that the government was dropping bomb on the masses in form of electricity bills.

Speaking about deteriorating security situation in country, the JI chief deplored that now people were left to fend for themselves. He castigated the government for hoodwinking farmers and leaving them in the lurch. He demanded imposition of taxes on landlords owning more than 100 acres of land. He asked the government to abdicate privileges given to ruling elite, urging that sacrifices should be given by elite instead of masses.