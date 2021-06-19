JI announces sit-in outside KP assembly from 23rd

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has said that like the federal government, the KP government has also not announced any special development package for merged districts in its budgets for 2021-11.

He announced that JI would stage demonstration protest against the discrimination committed in the KP budget-2020-21 with tribal districts of the province, adding that its party would digging hard to unite the people of the tribal belt for their due rights in the budget. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Islamic Center Peshawar.

We demand of the provincial and central government to resolve the issue of missing persons, landmines, good and bad taliban, and complete eradication of target killing incident in the merged district.Schools, colleges, roads, development and law and order sector have been completely side lined in the provincial government allocation for the province he added. The provincial government has completely failed to protect and achieve the financial rights of KP, adding that PTI is responsible for the delay in the NFC award.

According to the constitution, in case of delay in NFC, the share of provinces will increase by one percent every year as compared to last year but it is not being implemented he added.Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that major obstacle in securing the NHP arrears is the stubbornness of the federation and the indifference and incompetence of the provincial government. The federal and provincial budgets are a combination of manipulation of words and unfulfilled desires he added.

The provincial Ameer further said that health and education have been left behind. According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan has one of the highest child mortality per thousand children in the region he shared.

The total health budget in the PTI government could not exceed 1.5% of GDP, which according to the WHO should have been 6%.The press conference was attended by Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Amir Inayatullah Khan, Deputy Secretary General Sohaibuddin Kakakhel, Khyber District Amir Muhammad Rafiq Afridi, Mohmand Amir Malik Saeed Khan, Bajaur Deputy Amir Qari Abdul Majeed and other officials.

The child mortality rate in the PTI government has reached 55%, the budget has a subsidy of Rs 628 billion but it is not for the poor. In the budget, Rs 245 billion, Rs 85 billion was given to Pesco and K Electric, Rs 42 billion to Railways and Rs 16 billion to Steel Mills he added.The provincial president of the JI said that even in NFC the provinces were not given a share, our power profits have been taken over by PTI.