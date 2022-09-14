JI asks govt, Opp to get united to help flood victims

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq has said the nation was in the grip of floods and the major political parties were playing politics for powers. He was addressing the locals during his visit to the flood affected areas Kumrat, Thal, Kohistan and Sharingal in Upper Dir here on Wednesday.

The JI chief was accompanied by former senior minister MPA Inayatullah Khan, former MPAs Muhammad Ali, Malik Behram Khan, former MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah, district president of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Hafeezullah Khaksar, JI district chief Izazul Mulk Afkari and other party activists.

The JI team visited the worst affected areas in the upper parts of the district and said the damages were still away from the rulers’ eyes. The AKF leader briefed him about its relief and rehab activities in the area and informed the JI chief that the AKF had provided food and nonfood packages to the affected families in Dir Kohistan.

Addressing the locals the JI chief Siraj ul Haq said that it was the high time for the nation’s unity and consensus. He said the chilly winter was fast approaching in the area but the majority of the population was still homeless.

He said that if the government and aid agencies failed to rehabilitate the homeless people before the winter season, then a human tragedy could occur in the near future. He said that he had witnessed the damages in the area by himself which could not be told in words. He said the provincial and federal government and other humanitarian agencies should come forward to help the people of Dir Kohistan. He also asked the opposition leaders to shun their political designs for some time and get united for helping the flood victims across the country.

