JI Chief criticizes NAB silence on corruption cases against cabinet members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has criticized the silence of the National Accountability Bureau on corruption cases against the members of federal cabinet and many other powerful who are sitting around Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing an oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the Jamaat-e-Islami Mardan chapter here on Friday, he said the PTI claimed to introduce a powerful and across the board accountability drive during its election campaign in 2018 but after coming into power it even made the anti-corruption drive more controversial than the past.

If voted to power, he vowed, the JI would put all those people into jails who looted the country’s resources and stashed billions of rupees in foreign banks. The fact was that, he said, the mafias had been ruling the country since its birth and they did nothing for the welfare of the people.

All three so-called mainstream political parties, he said, proved to be the sides of same coin and they just deceived the masses during their turns in power.

Therefore, he said, the time had approached the people of Pakistan made decision to get rid of the status quo parties for the betterment of the country and their own. The country, he said, could no more afford the agents of western powers and international lending agencies.

The JI, he said, started a movement against the anti-public policies, inflation and unemployment of this government from November 1. The campaign, he added, would continue till the achievement of its logical objectives. He said a corruption free Islamic welfare state was the destination of the JI movement.