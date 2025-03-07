JI chief flays govt for compromising on Kashmir issue

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has criticized the government for compromising on Kashmir issue.

Talking to media during an Iftar dinner in Lahore, JI chief said PTI founder Imran Khan had always praised then Army Chief General Bajwa while Shahbaz Sharif also never refrained from appreciating the establishment. He demanded that ISPR clarify whether General Bajwa had struck a deal on Kashmir or not.

Hafiz Naeem expressed concerns that the Hindu population in occupied Kashmir is increasing compared to Muslims, which was alarming. He added that the people of occupied Kashmir oppose India but feel disheartened by Pakistan’s approach.

Regarding Gilgit-Baltistan, JI chief warned that it should not be granted provincial status because a referendum is yet to be held in Ladakh and other disputed regions. If it is made a province, India’s stance will gain legitimacy.

Furthermore, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman placed partial blame on PTI’s founder for India’s occupation of Kashmir, holding him responsible for past decisions that allegedly contributed to the current situation.