JI chief laments ratio of out-of-school children

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman lamented on Sunday that over 10million children in the country are not receiving education.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, he also criticised the private institutions for charging high fees. Rehman said: “It is the responsibility of the state to provide quality education to all children.”

Addressing the youth, he mentioned that many have benefitted from education and are also earning a livelihood.

He also shared how he had asked young individuals about the benefits they were receiving from the educational programmes, with many confirming that they were gaining both knowledge and employment.

Rehman pointed out that previously, large-scale IT courses had been organised for the youth, which helped them in securing jobs.

Earlier on Saturday, Rehman said that 20 per cent of the Americans stand with Hamas and Palestinians.

Expressing his thoughts, Rehman said, “The doctors have claimed that the children in Palestine had been martyred through target. Israel faced defeat on October 7. It is necessary to extend support to Hamas.”

“Israeli occupation of Palestine is not acceptable,” he said.

Rehman said, “We are having a strong connection with Kashmir, which has been occupied by India.”

Separately on Friday, Rehman said that the incumbent government was kowtowing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the farmers in Lahore, Rehman said, “The farmers should be provided with all the facilities. The wheat and rice are matters of national food security. The farmers should not be mistreated under the guise of the IMF programme.”

“We will fight for the sake of the farmers’ rights,” said Rehman.