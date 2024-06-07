JI demands all-out support of Muslim Ummah for Palestine

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the hearts of the people of Karachi beat with Palestinian brethren and Pakistanis will continue to raise voices against Israeli aggression.

Addressing the participants of the Gaza Million March in Karachi on Sunday, Hafiz Naeem said that the entire Ummah was standing with Palestine during their hard time.

He said on one side Israel was trying to root out Palestinians from this holy land on the other hand US was helping Israel with weapons. JI chief demanded that the Pak Army and ISI should make it clear that Pakistan will never accept Israel.

He said if the clarification did not come, it would create more ambiguity and concerns and questions would be raised about the Army’s regime.

He claimed that Israel should not be accepted at all by Pakistan as the nation stands with the Palestinians.

Hafiz Naeem questioned why PPP and PML-N were not taking to the streets against Israeli aggression. He said PTI should also give their policy statements on key issues.

He demanded the PTI chief to give a statement on the Gaza issue. Hafiz Naeem said now the country was being run by the puppets of the English as a result, the masses had become silent spectators. He said in the past, when the war had started between Israel and Palestine, Pakistani pilots took part in it and defeated Israel.

He said when Pakistan became an atomic state, it became the head of the Muslim Ummah as every Muslim country expressed happiness over Pakistan’s atomic power.

He said Pakistan has an abundance of resources but the farmers were losing farmlands. JI chief said Pakistan took part in a war on terror for 24 years. He said Afghanistan was not our enemy. We should work together.

He said Bengali brothers worked hard and shed their blood for the creation of Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem said Pakistan need an independent foreign policy. And Pakistan should demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

JI Emir told the participants that US President Biden was providing deadly weapons and all types of support to Israel.

JI chief said that the entire world was demanding the end of the war in Gaza but the US was not abstaining from the help of Israel. He said earlier US used to hide the atrocities of Israel on TV channels but now social media has exposed it.

He said in the Hamas attack the world superpower’s intelligence agencies were defeated. He said when Israel failed to wipe out the Hamas organization, then Israeli forces decided to kill the civilians.

Hafiz Naeem said the Muslim countries were going to accept Israel but the Hamas attack foiled their designs.

He said in Palestine there were no Shia or Sunni, they all were Muslims.

Hafiz Naeem lauded the performance of Hamas and saluted Ismail Hania, the chief of Hamas for putting up remarkable resistance against the superpower. He said mothers and sisters in Palestine salute the Hamas leader.

He said when elections were held in Palestine, Hamas had won victory but the US and Israeli govt did not allow Hamas to form the government. Hafiz Naeem said Pakistan has geo-strategic importance and it came into being in the name of Islam. He said the All India Muslim League has termed Israel an illegal state. However, the Pakistan Muslim League was still silent over the issue.

Courtesy: 24News