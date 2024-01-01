JI demands general elections to be held on February 8

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: The Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the Senate resolution in favor of elections’ delay is a conspiracy against the country and its democracy. He expressed these views while addressing corner meetings and election rallies in his constituency NA-6 in Lower Dir here on Saturday. Scores of political workers on the occasion announced to join the JI at Samarbagh, Munda and Shalkandai.

The JI chief said the postponing of elections due to lawlessness and security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be tantamount to surrendering to those spreading unrest and instability in the country. He asked who would dare to restore democracy once it was derailed due to unrest and weather conditions.

Sirajul Haq said that transparent and timely elections only would bring peace and stability in Pakistan. “The JI wants free, fair and transparent elections in the entire country on February 8”, he said, adding his party had issued tickets to the candidates for the National and Provincial Assembly seats across the country. He asked the people to vote for ‘Tarazoo (scale), the election symbol of the JI, for peace, prosperity and development.

Commenting on the senate resolution regarding delay in elections the JI chief said that 14 senators could not decide the fate of 250 million people. He alleged the senate had bypassed its rules of business as the session had ended after Friday prayer. He said the resolution of postponing the election was presented out of the agenda and such resolutions undermined the confidence of the people. He said the state institutions had to ensure strengthening of democracy and the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the country. He said that it was the right of the people to elect their representatives through transparent elections as it was their fundamental right under any circumstances. He said that elections were the solution to terrorism, unrest and destruction of the economy.

The JI chief, who is also a candidate for NA 6 said that the powers in the country revolved around a few families and individuals instead of the public. He said the 21st century was for democracy which was getting stronger all over the world while the monarchies were being strengthened in Pakistan. He alleged the ruling elites who had been imposed on the country for 76 years did nothing but had increased the sufferings of the people. He said the previous ruling parties were working for personal interests instead of the people, the country had been burdened with loans, the institutions had been weakened, the economy had been destroyed and the elite class had been making money.

“The ruling group spent the resources on themselves instead of the people, their factories and properties continued to increase, while it became impossible for the common man to even earn two meals a day”, Siraj regretted and said the people were not able to continue their children’s education. He said that about 30 million children were out of schools as their parents were unable to get them even primary education. He said that there was no treatment for the poor in hospitals while 80% of the population did not have access to clean drinking water.

Siraj alleged the center had deprived the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its due rights and share in net hydel profit for years. He said the youth were unemployed and frustrated. He said that Malakand division was the worst affected region while promises made with the merged districts had not been fulfilled.

He said the JI would come to power and solve the problems faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We will implement the system of Quran and Sunnah in Pakistan, the youth will get employment, we will abolish usury and build the economy on Islamic lines and accountability and justice will be ensured”, Sirajul Haq said, adding the JI would ensure the supremacy of parliament and rule of law. He said that the people had the best opportunity to show confidence in the JI candidates on February 8 and lay the foundation for the end of the status quo in the country.