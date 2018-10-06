JI demands open trial of arrested political leadership

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the NAB should not make itself controversial and cases against the arrested political leaders should be heard in open courts.

He was talking to the media at Mansoora on Saturday . Sirajul Haq said that there are not two opinions on the point of rigging in 2018 general elections and all political parties except the PTI had shown reservations about the results.

He said the government had set up a parliamentary commission for probe in rigging but the commission was headed by a federal minster. He questioned how a commission under a federal minister could conduct an impartial enquiry into rigging. He said that somebody from the opposition should be taken as the chairman of the commission .

The JI chief said that the Foreign Minister had courageously presented the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly.

However, he said, that the actions of the government should be in conformity with this stance. He said that instead of providing any relief to the masses, the PTI government had raised the prices of gas, POL and electricity which would lead to a flood of price hike.

Siraj ul Haq said that the JI strongly supported construction of dams but these mega projects could not be built through donations and the government must allocate necessary funds for that. He said that the vast tracts of land in Sindh had become barren due to shortage of water. He said that the PPP ministers had amassed heaps of wealth but the plight of the poor had not improved.

