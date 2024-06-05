JI demands strict action against criminals

KARACHI (PPI) : A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi delegation, led by Ameer Munem Zafar, called on Inspector General of Police, Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, here on Thursday and discussed the deteriorating law and order situation in the mega city.

The meeting took place at his office. JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Raja Arif Sultan, Syed Qazi Sadaruddin comprised the delegation. Speaking on the occasion, Zafar demanded of the IGP to take strict action against street criminals and the situation was unacceptable. The JI leader expressed deep concerns over the loss of precious lives, targeted killings, organized crimes, sky rocketing street crimes and the failure on part of the police department in protection of life and possession of Karachiites.

He highlighted the rapidly growing unrest among masses against the situation. He said the street criminals have not spared any one — doctors, teachers, youth, traders, industrialists, street venders and all others have been victimized by them.

He also highlighted the gap between the police and the society and stressed the need to take concrete measures in this regard. The majority of those killed by street criminals and robbers are youth and this factor is not only painful but also increases the intensity of situation, he said, adding that it is very painful to know that youth are killed for the sake of just a cell phone, a bike or for a few hundred rupees.

Munem made it clear to the top cop that the JI will react strongly and Karachiites will be invited to cordon off the chief minister house, if the situation is not addressed properly.

He also highlighted the issue of bribery by the traffic police in Karachi. He said that the traffic police personnel have been spotted depriving bikers and others motorists of their hard earned money.

IGP Sindh Memon assured the JI delegation that the police department has been trying its level best to curb the crimes. He added that several alleged criminals have been arrested in the resent past in the mega city.