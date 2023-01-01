JI: Interim govt must prioritize peaceful polls

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq has emphasized that execution of peaceful general elections rather than becoming embroiled in the privatization of national assets and institutions should be priority of the caretaker government.

Addressing a press conference held at Idare Noor-e-Haq on Thursday, he also called for the constitutional empowerment of local government representatives in Karachi, asserting that the city’s challenges could have been resolved if local authorities had been granted the necessary powers. Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq expressed his disappointment that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had governed the province for 15 years, yet it had failed to address even the most fundamental issues in the provincial capital. He noted that the PPP’s previous administration had displayed little interest in conducting local government elections, and it was largely due to the efforts of the JI that these elections were eventually held.

Reiterating the demand for a forensic audit of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he asserted that the government must either renegotiate the agreements with the owners or escalate the matter to international courts should any legal issues obstruct local-level settlements. The JI chief urged the Chief Justice to take action against the costly agreements and hold those responsible accountable.

He criticized the former governments for their flawed decisions, attributing the misery of the masses to their actions. He pointed out that the former governments of the PPP and the PML-N had entered into agreements with companies to produce expensive electricity, neglecting the potential for cheap and accessible electricity through local resources. He said the PTI had also failed to address the issue of costly electricity generation in the private sector during its three- and half-year rule over the country.

Siraj demanded a reduction in electricity tariffs and stressed that the caretaker government should shift its focus from sending high bills to consumers to addressing the billions lost due to line losses and power theft, as well as recovering funds from both private and government sectors. He highlighted that electricity bills consisted of a substantial 48 per cent in taxes and noted that Pakistan produced significantly more expensive electricity than the entire South Asian region.