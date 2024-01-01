JI: PPP failed to provide relief to people of Sindh

F.P. Report

KANDHKOT: Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for its 16-year rule over Sindh, saying that it has failed to provide any relief to the masses.

Addressing a sit-in protest in Kandhkot on Saturday against the deteriorating security situation and the prevalence of lawlessness, he said, “Criminals have taken control of the province, kidnappings for ransom have become commonplace, the security situation is dire, infrastructure is in ruins, corruption is rampant, and the government is protecting the mafia.”

A large number of people participated in the sit-in, demanding improved security and a better law-and-order situation. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman commended the participants for raising their voices against the criminal elements and overcoming their fear. He assured them that JI stands firmly with the people, urging them to support the party in this common cause. It is prime responsibility of the government to provide people protection, he said.

He further said that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) came to power through massive electoral rigging. He emphasized that the ruling elite—consisting of corrupt imperialists, feudal lords, and waderas—have been plundering the country’s resources for decades. He stressed that unless the people unite and rise against this ruling elite, the nation will not progress.