JI protest in Islamabad to be peaceful: Baloch

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami deputy emir Liaqat Baloch has said that a peaceful protest of the party will be held in Islamabad on July 12.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said the protest aimed to highlight the inflation, economic stagnation, and unemployment plaguing the nation.

“People are struggling with unbearable inflation, high production costs, and widespread unemployment,” Baloch added.

Baloch criticized the political leadership for their failure to address the pressing issues faced by the public.

“It is tragic that our political leaders, who claim to uphold democracy, are unwilling to discuss the real problems of the people,” he said.

According to Baloch, the public feels abandoned and is enduring immense hardship.

He further lambasted the ruling parties including PML-N, accusing them of enjoying the perks of power while the general populace suffers.

“The nation cannot be run by feudal lords, capitalists, and so-called democratic parties,” he asserted.

Commenting on the current energy crisis, he stated that despite the country’s capacity to produce more electricity than the demand, load shedding persists, leaving people frustrated and hopeless about their future.

Baloch condemned the extravagant lifestyles of the elite and their refusal to forgo privileges like free electricity, petrol, and gas.

“The national budget is a document of destruction for the country’s independence and is inherently anti-people,” he declared.

He called for the Supreme Court and Chief Justice to take suo motu notice of the unfair independent power producers (IPP) agreements, which he claimed have crippled the nation’s energy, trade, and industrial sectors.

Addressing the ongoing wheat crisis, Baloch accused the government of failing to support the agricultural sector.

Baloch also called for significant reductions in electricity bills and petroleum product prices to alleviate the economic burden on ordinary citizens.

“The nation demands a reduction of electricity bills for consumers using up to 500 units and a 35% decrease in petroleum prices,” he urged.

He also emphasized the need for political stability and national dialogue to overcome the economic and social challenges facing Pakistan.

Baloch vowed that the July 12 protest will serve as a turning point for the country’s future. “If our demands are met on July 12, the protest will end; otherwise, it will continue.

Courtesy: 24News