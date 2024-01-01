JI puts forward demands before govt committee in second round of talks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A second round of dialogue was held between Jamat-e-Islami and government on Wednesday.

The JI had put forward its demands before the governmental committee and said it was committed to prolong the peaceful protest.

Talking to the media after the dialogue, Liaquat Baloch said protest and dialogue would go hand in hand as the party enjoyed the support of the masses.

We have repeatedly said the people could not afford to pay the skyrocketing power bills and therefore the government should show some seriousness.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Amir Muqaam said the government, too, wanted to reduce the prices of electricity, petrol and flour.

Some of the demands of the JI are practical and needed to be implemented, he said.

Moreover, PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said the dialogue had happened in a pleasant atmosphere and the prime minister also wanted that the people be given relief.

He said the government would serve the people more than the resources it has.