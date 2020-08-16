JI takes out Al-Quds rally in Karak

Shafiuddin Shafqi

KARAK: Jamaat-i-Islami district Karak chapter took out an Al-Quds rally in district headquarters and resolved to fight for the freedom of Al-Quds till the last drop of their blood.

The rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians led by the provincial Chief of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan here on Sunday originated from Town Hall Karak after passing through the different places of the city converged into a big public gathering at Saddam Chowk.

The participants chanted full-throated slogans against Israel and in favour of Palestinians. While addressing the rally Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district president Zahoor Khan and former district President Tasleem Iqbal resolved that entire Muslim Ummah was not ready to accept the unjust occupation of Israel on Al-Quds and claimed that Al-Quds was a sacred place for all Muslims across the globe.

They claimed that Palestinians were not alone at that critical juncture of their history and added that the whole Muslim Ummah was behind their back to support them at that crucial time.

The speakers said that Israel was an enemy of the Muslims since its inception and they paid rich tributes to the Palestinians for their just struggle for the attainment of their occupied lands from Israel.

They criticized the decision of the United Arab Emirates (UEA) for the recognition of Israel and demanded that the Arab countries should revisit its decisions of recognition of Israel.

They said that Al-Quds was called the place of Prophets and informed that the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had led the prayers of Prophets in Al-Quds. The JI leaders said that Al-Quds was the part of the bodies of Muslim Ummah and they would shed the last the drop of their blood for security of Al-Quds but would not let it go into the hands of Israel.

The speakers strongly criticized the rulers of the Muslim world and claimed that they were not representing the true sentiments of the Muslims as they were the puppets of the West and questioned their silence at that critical time.

They resolved that they were ready for all sort of sacrifice for the freedom of AL-Quds but would not bow their heads before the Zionist forces.