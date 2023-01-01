JI to countrywide protests over heavy electricity bills from Sep 2

LAHORE (NNI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haque, while reacting to heavy electricity bills and inflation, has announced to hold countrywide protest demonstration from September 2, if the government does not withdraw heavy electricity charges.

In Lahore, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, while addressing the foundation day ceremony, said the PDM government had ended and the caretaker prime minister took oath and the price of petrol was increased by 20 rupees as soon as he arrived.

He said the blood of the people was being sucked by imposing 16 types of taxes. “We will go on strike across the country to withdraw the harsh decisions. The situation has gone from bad to the worst as loan we are seeking loans from country to country,” he said. The Jamaat-e-Islami amir said when he went to see Rizwana, the victim of violence, the girl’s mother said that just for Rs13,000 they handed over their beloved to the judge’s wife.

He said he went to Jaranwala where the houses of innocent people were burnt and there was no justice for the poor in the country. “The system has collapsed and there is one that stands with the people,” Sirajul Haq said, adding that it was not possible to understand the religion without understanding the Holy Quran. He said no nation could make progress until there was justice and fairness.