JI to hold countrywide protests against high power cost

LAHORE (INP): Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday said that the party will hold countrywide protest demonstrations against increase electricity costs and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on September 29.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that IPP have received Rs 2,000 to 2,400 billion annually since 2000 while the salaries class was burdened with fuel price adjustments and TV taxes in electricity bills.

On the other hand, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that landlords and IPPs enjoy tax exemptions.

The current system cannot be overlooked as it was struggle for rights of 250 million people and for personal gain, he added.

The JI leader also recalled the 13-day sit-in held in Rawalpindi during which the government agreed to demands in front of the nation but failed to fulfill its promise of conducting a forensic audit of IPPs.

“Today is the 46th day, and nothing has been done,” he said, reiterating the plan for mass protests on Sept 29.

Hafiz Naeem further mentioned that their membership campaign continues to gain momentum, and sit-ins are planned on major highways. He urged the government to refrain from actions that might disrupt democratic processes and vowed to escalate the “Give Rights to the People” movement into a new phase of resistance.

He also noted support from traders and stated that a referendum will be held from October 23 to 27 to decide whether people should continue paying electricity bills, given the substantial payments already made under capacity charges.

The JI chief warned that the referendum will be historic and could lead to further action, including a wheel-jam strike or even a million march, possibly escalating into a long march towards Islamabad if the government does not address IPP issues.

He criticised the government for fake claims of a decrease in inflation, calling it a manipulation of numbers. He called for an immediate reduction of the interest rate to 10%, with plans to gradually eliminate it.

Hafiz Naeem also condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Lebanon, dedicating a week in solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon, paying tribute to their resilience against aggression.