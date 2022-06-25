JI ‘Train March’ against inflation kicks off

F.P. Report

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq Saturday kicked off a train march from Rahimyar Khan railway station against inflation, corruption, and the interest-based economy. Sirajul Haq said that JI will not leave the people alone in difficult times and from representing the masses in Parliament to the streets, his party will raise its voice against oppression.

A large number of Jamaat-e-Islami workers were gathered at the RYK railways station. Likewise, a good gathering of JI workers was present at the Khan Pur railways station to welcome their leader who has been leading from the front against the ever-increasing inflation. JI Amir Siraj Ul Haq addressing the workers at the RYK railways station said, “Pakistan is ‘burning’ in the hands of the incumbent rulers but the era of slaves of IMF would end soon. Our country’s future faces similar challenges like Yemen, Libya, and Sri Lanka.”

The JI chief said that both Asian tigers and claimants of the state of Madina (PTI) deceived the masses. And both PDM and PTI have not been giving importance to the people. Siraj ul Haq commenting on the electricity and POL products rise by the coalition government, said that amid 18-hours long load shedding, the per-unit electricity reached R32.

He said that investors and aristocrats have been violating the rights of labourers and farmers. “No government fulfilled the promise of South Punjab province,” he added. He alleged that all three parties who ruled this country sold Kashmir, violated the oath with the tribal people, and imposed an interest-based economy.

JI said despite decades of governments by these parties poverty was still on the rise. He criticized the price hike of POL products per liter, electricity per unit, and gas prices by the incumbent coalition government as part of what they called ‘tough decisions’, in a bid to provide long-lasting relief to the people. JI workers in Ahmed Pur Sharqia were also present to welcome the train marchers.