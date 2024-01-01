JI warns of nationwide protest over electricity prices

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has announced that if the government does not reduce electricity prices, his party will initiate a nationwide protest. Speaking to the media after addressing party members in Faisalabad, he urged the public to be prepared for the call to action. He emphasized that Jamaat-e- Islami has no choice but to take a stand for the people’s rights if no relief is provided.

During the meeting, Naeem-ur-Rehman mentioned that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had visited the Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters in Mansoura to brief the leadership on the progress of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements. He reiterated that if the government fails to provide any relief to the masses, Jamaat-e-Islami would not hesitate to launch a protest movement.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including Punjab Central Ameer Javed Kasuri and District Ameer Mehboob-uz-Rahman Butt, were also present during the gathering. Naeem-ur-Rehman further stressed that his party was forming public committees nationwide, with plans to launch a full-scale struggle for the rights of the people. However, he urged the government to act quickly and reduce electricity tariffs before the situation escalates. He also criticized the government for its lack of sensitivity toward the public’s hardships, citing a recent decision by the Punjab Assembly to increase the salaries of its members by 1,000 percent on the same day that a 25 percent increase in gas prices was announced.

Naeem-ur-Rehman condemned the ruling elite for continuing to enrich itself while ordinary citizens are burdened with rising costs of living. He also pointed out that misleading statistics are being presented regarding the country’s economic situation, and he called for taxes on landlords, relief for small farmers, and an end to the sugar mafia’s exploitation of the sugarcane crop.

On the issue of madrasa registration, Naeem-ur-Rehman expressed his party’s support for the 2019 agreement signed by madrasa organizations and reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami is in favor of registering madrasas according to this agreement. He also stressed that those wishing to register under the Madrasa Societies Act should not be obstructed. He stated that this issue should not be tied to the controversial 26th Amendment, which he claimed weakened the judiciary and further entrenched the elite. Addressing political issues, Naeem-ur-Rehman criticized the current Prime Minister, calling him a product of “Form 47” and claiming that the current government came to power without popular support. He also referenced the political struggles of Nawaz Sharif, accusing him of accepting fraudulent election victories and continuing to support family members in power.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader also made a strong statement regarding anti-national propaganda, asserting that anyone involved in such activities, regardless of their political affiliation, should not be tolerated. He emphasized the importance of protecting the country’s ideological foundation and called on people to voice their grievances through democratic means and public support.

Concluding his address, Naeem-ur-Rehman reaffirmed Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to changing the outdated system and fighting for the supremacy of the people, the constitution, and the rule of law. He called on workers to spread the party’s message, mobilize the youth, and prepare for a major movement aimed at challenging the existing political and social order.