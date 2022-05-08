Jill arrives in Ukraine on an unannounced visit

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): US First Lady Jill Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine as part of her trip to Europe. According to the White House press pool on Sunday, the wife of the American president stayed in the country for a little less than two hours and has already returned to Slovakia.

“The cortege of the first lady of the United States crossed at 14:41 Slovak time [15:41 Moscow time] the border with Ukraine, where she arrived on an unannounced visit,” the pool’s journalists said. “The cortege passed through Uzhgorod and arrived at school number six located there,” they noted.

On Ukrainian territory, Biden met with the wife of the President of Ukraine, Elena Zelenskaya. “This is the first time since February 24 that Zelenskaya has appeared in public,” the press pool said in a statement from a US administration official.

“The two first ladies held a meeting behind closed doors,” the journalists informed. It lasted about an hour.

Then Jill Biden went back to Slovakia. “The first lady’s cortege crossed the border and entered the territory of Slovakia at 16:30 [17:30 Moscow time],” the pool’s journalists said.

The wife of the American president arrived in Slovakia on a visit on Saturday.

On Sunday, she first went to the city of Kosice and the village of Wisnie-Niemetske to meet with Ukrainian refugees, volunteers and representatives of local authorities. Jill Biden also visited a checkpoint on the Slovak-Ukrainian border, where she was joined by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

On May 9, the First Lady of the United States will meet in Bratislava with members of the government and the President of the Republic, Zuzana Chaputova. Before Slovakia, she visited Romania.

