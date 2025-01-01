Jirga convened on Thursday to restore peace in Kurram

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A jirga comprising representatives from both factions is scheduled to be held in Kohat on Thursday to discuss the restoration of peace in Kurram district.

Speaking to Dunya News, jirga member Irshad Hussain Bangash confirmed that the meeting will focus on measures to ensure sustainable peace in the region. He emphasized that both parties are committed to reopening the Thall-Parachinar Road for regular transportation at the earliest.

Another jirga member, Fakhar Zaman, stated that Thursday’s session will review progress on the implementation of the peace agreement. “Efforts are underway to facilitate the reopening of the Thall-Parachinar Road,” he added.