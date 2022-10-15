Jirga discuss law, order situation in Malakand

F.P. Report

MINGORA: Civil Administration of Malakand Division organized a Grand Jirga of Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Malakand and Bajaur districts, in which the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Inspector General Frontier Corps North and Inspector General Police KP met with the elders, parliamentarians, local government representatives, civil society, teachers, students, notables, Ulemas and government officials etc.

Commissioner and RPO Malakand and DCs and DPOs of all districts were present. The Grand Jirga representing all segments of society in Wadoodia Hall, Saidu Sharif, Swat, discussed security situation in Swat and other districts of Malakand division and the measures taken to ensure peace and stability. The participants were informed that security and peace will be ensured at all cost. No group or individual will be allowed to disturb the peace and socio-economic activities in the area.

Security forces with the support of the brave people of Swat have come a long way in maintaining peace for which soldiers, police officials and the people of Swat and Malakand Division have embraced martyrdom.

The blood of these martyrs will not go waste. Few elements who are bent to destabilise and create chaos in Swat and Malakand Division for their ulterior motives and vested interests won’t be allowed to succeed. Writ of the State has been established and will remain so whatever the cost is.

The jirga resolved that elements who want to disturb peace thrive on our inability to come together against them and feed on divisions amongst us. We have denied them these tactics earlier and we will deny them once again.

The Jirga resolved that people of Swat have given monumental sacrifices and fought as first line of defence along with Law Enforcement Agencies to bring peace in the area. Rich Tribute was paid to civil administration of Malakand Division and its Police, who carried out successful counter terrorism operations along with army despite enormous challenges.

The grand Jirga while sharing their perspective reiterated their resolve to stand with LEAs and defeat the designs of pressure groups to destabilize peace of Swat and Malakand Division and the province and country as a whole.