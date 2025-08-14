Jirga rejects any operation in Swat

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: A grand Aman Jirga was convened at the Commissioner Office in Saidu Sharif, Swat, to address the law and order situation in the region.

The jirga, chaired by Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, brought together prominent figures from various walks of life, including MNA Saleem ur Rahman, Deduck Chairman Akhtar Khan, MPA Hameed ur Rahman, MPA Ali Shah, MPA Sultan room, Commissioner Malakand Abid Wazir, DIG Sher Akbar, DC swat Saleem Jan, President Qumi Aman jirga Mukhtyar Yousafzai, Zahid Khan, Saleem Khan, Shaibuhadar Khan, lawmakers, politicians, lawyers, journalists, and representatives of different organizations.

The participants unanimously rejected any possible operation in Swat, emphasizing the need for unity, solidarity, and responsibility in the current situation. Fazal Hakeem Khan stressed that there would be no compromise on the peace of Swat and that any decision related to law and order would require the trust of the people.

The minister assured that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, would consult with the people of Swat before making any decision. He emphasized that the people of Swat would not be subjected to any new test and that their unity and determination would foil any conspiracy against peace.

The jirga participants agreed to cooperate fully with the police, monitor suspicious activities, and establish an effective public communication system. Fazal Hakeem Khan also reminded the law enforcement officials, including the Commissioner, DIG, DPO, and DC Swat, that they were accountable to the people of Swat and that any decision related to law and order would require their trust.

DIG Malakand assured the jirga that 7,000 personnel were deployed in Swat to protect lives and property and would be ready to deal with any situation. The jirga concluded with a unanimous decision to reject any possible operation in Swat and to work towards maintaining peace and stability in the region.