Jirgas on law and order hosted by KP CM concluded

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The series of regional consultative jirgas on law and order, hosted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has concluded on Saturday.

The fourth and final jirga in this series was held on Saturday at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with a large turnout of tribal elders from Upper, Central, and Lower Kurram, representatives of political parties, and relevant members of the provincial and national assemblies, says an offical statement here.

The jirga was also attended by the Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif; Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri; Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah; Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed; as well as the concerned commissioners, deputy commissioners, and police officials.

In their recommendations, the jirga participants praised the Chief Minister for convening the tribal elders’ gatherings to promote peace and for resolving the Kurram issue through peaceful means. They expressed gratitude to the provincial government for announcing a special development package for the area, for launching helicopter services for Kurram during difficult times, and for extending full support to the local population.

They noted that due to the Chief Minister’s special efforts, peace had been restored in Kurram for the time being, and stressed the need to sustain it. The elders affirmed that both Sunni and Shia communities in Kurram stand united for peace and are ready to fully cooperate with the government in this regard.

“Peace is our fundamental need. Where there is peace, there will be development,” they said. The jirga members also reiterated their opposition to all forms of terrorism and pledged support for the government’s peace efforts. They recommended the formation of an empowered jirga comprising representatives of the federal and provincial governments, security agencies, and local elders to hold negotiations with Afghanistan, as the peace situation in Kurram is closely linked to the neighboring country. They further proposed opening trade routes with Afghanistan to create employment opportunities for local residents.