JIT probe declares Imran ‘responsible’ for May 9 violence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate the May 9 vandalism has declared PTI Chairman Imran Khan “responsible” for the violence, it emerged on Friday.

The police JIT concluded its investigation into the May 9 violent incidents holding the former prime minister “responsible”. Special Prosecutor Sarhad Ali Shah maintained that the investigators found the PTI chief “guilty”. According to the report prepared by the JIT, the accused nominated in case 23/96 for attacking Jinnah House including PTI chief were all “guilty”.

The report says the “planning and execution” of the attack on Jinnah House by the accused has been established. According to the JIT investigation, Jinnah House storming and all the other May 9 incidents were carried out as “planned”. The JIT detectives based their findings on the thorough analysis of digital evidence, mobile videos, closed-circuit footage and cellphone contacts.

The report also finds the statement of Imran Khan recorded before the JIT as entirely contrary to the evidence. The statements of other PTI leaders given to the JIT also went against the facts, the report adds. The JIT probe report maintains that the contacts between PTI leaders and the rioters were proved through mobile calls record. The PTI leaders could not utter “appropriate responses” to the questions raised by police investigators in light of the digital and forensic evidence, the police said.

According to the JIT report, besides 23/96 case the PTI leadership was also found involved in other cases as the presence at military installations of accused nominated and arrested in 10 cases were proved in geo-fencing report. According to the police JIT, investigation report into all cases will soon be submitted in court. The PTI chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur are nominated in the case registered under terrorism and 20 other charges, the police said. (PPI)